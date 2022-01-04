Year in Review – January 2021

Ghost town: province enacts curfew The provincial government implemented an overnight curfew to go along with its extension of lockdown conditions for four weeks, until Feb. 8. The previous lockdown was set to run out on Jan. 11, but in a Jan. 6 press conference, Premier François Legault announced that stricter measures were needed province-wide as Quebec is in a “race against time,” a race that he said had been a losing affair over the past several weeks. Some of the measures included in the month-long lockdown are the following: - a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. Fines for breaking the curfew will range from $1,000 to $6,000. - all non-essential workplaces and business must remain closed, although curbside pickup will now be allowed. -Grocery stores and dépanneurs will have to close by 7:30 p.m., but pharmacies and gas stations will be permitted to stay open after 8 p.m. - both indoor and outdoor gatherings with people outside of one household bubble are not allowed. - places of worship were forced to close, with the exception of funeral services, which will be allowed with up to 10 people. Fire destroys Clarendon home On Jan 7 2021, Emergency crews were called at 5:58 p.m. that a home located at C138 Sand Bay Road was on fire. The Shawville Clarendon Fire Department responded with four trucks and 18 firefighters. Chief Lee Laframboise said that when his . . .

