Year in Review – March 2021

Allumettes residents experience landline outages

Allumettes Island has experienced power outages over the years, and although they have slightly subsided, in the past year they have been facing issues with breaks in their telephone service. Allumette’s farmer David Gillespie has been tracking the power outages in the region for more than a decade and said that he had also started to track outages of his Bell landline, noting at least 10 days with interrupted service since the start of January 2021.

Report shows 2020 housing boom in the Pontiac

With the world moving online during the pandemic, it seemed that people chose to spend it in Pontiac. According to a report published by JLR — a firm that “compiles and analyzes more than 784,522 real estate transactions in Quebec” — Pontiac saw the second highest increase of single-family home sales in the province in 2020. This is up by 56 per cent since the year before. The highest increase in . . .