Year in Review – May 2021

Hospital outbreak: 18 patients, 12 staff positive The COVID-19 outbreak on the general care ward at the Pontiac Hospital has grown since it was first announced on April 23, but the situation has stabilized according to the regional health authority CISSSO. As of May 3, 18 patients and 12 employees had tested positive, in a ward on the second floor that has a total of 37 beds (three of those ICU) and roughly 25 dedicated staff members. Approximately 150 employees work sporadically in that area and were encouraged to get tested as a result. A week before on April 26, there were 11 patients and eight employees positive according to CISSSO. Weightlifter to compete in Columbia Xavier Lusignan, Mansfield et Pontefract’s 17 year old . . .

