Young adults are less apt to get their third or fourth dose

Zainab Al-Mehdar

Pontiac April 20, 2022

During the April 20 council of mayors meeting, Warden Jane Toller highlighted that the covid vaccination centre in Campbell’s Bay will be open until at least December 31 of 2022.

As much as 75 per cent of the MRC’s employees are no longer working from home according to MRC Director-General Bernard Roy

Late last week Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec’s interim public health officer said he is concerned about the progression and willingness or interest of the population in terms of getting vaccinated. But also highlighted that more than 87 per cent of the population that is over 60 is well protected with a third dose.

When asked about the fourth dose in Quebec, Boileau said although they don’t have all the data collected yet, they believe it is going well.

When asked why the number of young adults taking the third or fourth dose is declining, he said, “A lot of them feel in fact that they are sufficiently immune to get through infection of COVID.”

“So we’re insisting on that, but it’s their choice, but we expect them to feel less protected in the near future, if there will be another wave coming let’s say later this year, much, much later this year, then I think that they will agree to get vaccinated,” said Boileau.

As of April 27, CISSSO listed the following statistics for the Pontiac area:

Alleyn-et-Cawood: 9

(no increase)

Bristol: 26 (+1)

Bryson: 41 (no increase)

Campbell’s Bay: 55 (+3)

Chichester: 33 (+1)

Clarendon: 5 or less

(no increase)

Fort-Coulonge: 155 (+4)

Île-du-Grand-Calumet: 23 (+1)

L’Îsles-aux-Allumettes: 41 (+1)

Litchfield: 5 or fewer

(no increase)

Mansfield and Pontefract:

239 (+5)

Otter Lake: 47 (+2)

Portage-du-Fort: 9 (+3)

Rapide-des-Joachims 5 or less (no increase)

Shawville: 146 (+12)

Sheenboro: 5 or less

(no increase)

Thorne: 5 or less

(no increase)

Waltham: 21 (+1)