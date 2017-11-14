Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Well, I took a week off so I will see what I can come up with.

Elections are all over and everyone knows all the results from that so we don’t need to go there.

Congratulations to all returning mayors and councillors and congratulations to all the new ones. Now the hard part starts. Filling all those election campaign promises like all the new stuff, activities, shopping local and everything else.

