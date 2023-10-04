Social Notes – October 4, 2023

Sheenboro - Doris Ranger

Our condolences to the Sallafranque and Conroy families on the passing of Joan Sallafranque of Chapeau. She passed away on Sept. 11 at the young age of 87. Joan was well known for her volunteer services in the community and was a second mom to the children that had the opportunity of having her as their babysitter.Our sincere sympathies and condolences to the Scott and Rigo families on the passing of Kathy Rigo Scott of Pembroke Ont., who passed away on September 12 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.The family also lost their eldest brother Alex Z. Rigo on January 30 of this year. The Rigo family owned and operated the tobacco farm in Nichabau, Qc. Fond memories!Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Tommy Marcotte of Chichester. His birthday was Sept. 28. and a gathering was held at his home on Saturday to celebrate his 75th. A great time followed by a lovely potluck supper.Congratulations to John Adam of Chapeau, the September 50/50 winner in support of Residence Meilleur. It was a sellout, $5,000. The next draw will be October 27 at George’s Bar in Chichester. Most ticket sellers accept e-transfer.Hotel Pontiac officially closed for the season on Sunday. Beautiful weather, live music and the donairs available made for a great day with friends on the deck.Hunting season is open and it is a good idea to wear your safety colour when walking or traveling on your ATV’s.Send me an email and I will be happy to post your social event in the Sheen News.Have a great week all!

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Congratulations to the Ladysmith Oktoberfest organizers, volunteers and sponsors on another unqualified success.

Our condolences to the Marks family on the loss of Samuel James on Sept. 15. He was the husband of Shirley. He was the father of Sean (MaryJean).

Our sympathies to the Gilpin family on the loss of Lindy on Sept.17, at the age of 90. He was the husband of the late Sadie. He was the father of Bonnie (Chuck), Barry and Susie (John). He was the brother of Cyril (Brenda).

Our thoughts and prayers for the Farrell and Fletcher families on the loss of Georgina on Sept. 18, at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late John. She was the mother of Dixie, Laurie (Bert), late Bruce (Susan), Peggy (Renato), Alan (Sharon), Danny (Donna) and Randy.

Our deepest condolences to the Hobbs and Rooney families on the loss of Roberta on Sept. 22. She was the wife of the late Milburn. She was the mother of Laurie (Patricia), Bentley (Debbie) and Glenda (Scott).

Our condolences to the Miller family on the loss of Gale Gilbert on Sept. 24, at the age of 73. He was the husband of Pamela. He was the father of Melissa (Nick) and Wade. He was the brother of Phyllis (Gerald), Sandra and Laurie (John).

Our thoughts and prayers for the Hearty and Sullivan families on the loss of Lorraine on Sept. 26, at the age of 83. She was the wife of Merrill. She was the mother of Laurel (James) and Timothy.

On Sept. 29 the night sky was illuminated by a beautiful harvest super moon.

This upcoming weekend we will be celebrating Canadian Thanksgiving on Monday, Oct. 9. Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers.

On Sunday, Oct. 8 at 11:00 a.m. the Shawville 150th Anniversary Community Church Service will take place at Pontiac High School.

Happy birthday to three special people who all celebrate their birthdays on Oct. 10. They are Louise Gregory, Gina Gregory and Erin Barber.

Quyon - Jillian Young

It’s been so nice to see the Quyon Community Association’s latest initiative, as for the past few weeks, they have been “sharing the wealth” and spreading community spirit. When they do their Grand in the Hand weekly draws, they’ve also been doing a draw to give half of their own proceeds to a local organization that provides services within the Municipality of Pontiac. This past week’s winner was the Quyon Library, and we all know how terrific the Library is in our community, especially providing lots of fun activities for children. Kudos to the QCA for their generosity, and of course to all who continue to buy spaces on the wheel each week to keep the fundraising going.

On Saturday afternoon, a surprise party was held at Gavan’s Hotel in honour of Lorne Cain’s 70th birthday. A great group of family and friends gathered to celebrate, and music was provided by Rolly Bernier and friends. Everyone enjoyed a delicious snack, and it was a terrific afternoon. Happy Birthday Lorne.

Birthday wishes are going out to Joan Foran on Oct. 4, and to Layla Young on the 10th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving as we gather for dinners with family this weekend and give thanks for the abundance of love, food, and good things in our lives. Enjoy the time with your loved ones and be sure to take a moment to pause and think of all you have to be thankful for.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Belated birthday wishes are extended to Tim Dempsey, who celebrated his birthday on Oct. 1 and to Pat Rehel, who celebrated on Oct 2. We hope you both enjoyed your special day.

Belated birthday wishes and love are extended to Nevaeh Valiquiette, granddaughter of Paulette & Yvan Pelleter who celebrated her 11th birthday on Oct. 3. We hope that you had a fun filled day, Nevaeh.

Happy anniversary and love are extended to Paulette & Yvan Pelletier, who are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary on Oct. 9. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessing of health, happiness, love peace and joy.

Birthday wishes and love is extended to our nephew Craig Quenneville, of Orleans, who is celebrating on Oct. 11. Enjoy your special day, Craig.

This coming weekend is Thanksgiving. We have so much to be thankful for. On October 10, Larry & I will be celebrating our 53rd wedding anniversary. May you have a happy and a safe Thanksgiving weekend with your family and friends.

The Moose hunt begins this Saturday. Good luck is wished to all the hunters and stay safe!