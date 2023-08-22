Charles Dickson Campbell’s Bay August 16, 2023 Two people participated in the public question period of last Wednesday’s meeting of Pontiac MRC mayors, and both raised concerns about the proposal to build a garbage incinerator in the Pontiac. Linda Davis, a resident of Shawville, began with a question about the status of the $50,000 that the mayors allocated in 2020 to conduct a research and feasibility study on the incinerator project. “The $50,000 that was set aside – not one cent has been spent,” replied Warden Toller. “Thirty thousand of it got reallocated into other parts of our budget with other needs,” she explained. “The only money that has been spent was approximately $4,000 on a bus trip when we went to see the Durham-York energy facility, and that came not even out of that budget. It came out of the Council travel budget, so we still have $20,000 unspent,” said the warden. Another of Davis’s questions related to a statement she says the warden made in her June 19 presentation in Shawville naming the financial consulting . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca