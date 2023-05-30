Aces-high: Quyon Community Association holds inaugural poker run event

Event participants surrounded the entrance table to catch a glimpse of the poker hands being unveiled.

The Quyon Community Association held its first ever poker run event this past Saturday. A fundraiser for local community beautifying initiatives, the event drew in 136 participants from Quyon and beyond.

Poker run’s are events where participants travel by all-terrain vehicle to various checkpoints. Upon arrival at each location, they receive a playing card within an envelope and instructed not to open it. Having visited each checkpoint, they arrive back at the event’s starting point, where their envelopes are opened to reveal a hand of poker. Prizes are awarded to those with the three best hands.

Participants received playing cards at the Quyon Community Centre during event registration, Astra Estates in Norway Bay, Scooters Bar in Otter Lake, Ladysmith Hotel and a final card upon returning to the Quyon Community Centre.

As participants returned from the poker run, they gathered around a table to watch as their hands were revealed. Sounds of excitement rang out through the Quyon Community Centre whenever aces or face cards emerged from an envelope.

With event attendees continuing to stream in, a bar was opened and live music played. A generous helping of hotdogs and salads was made available for dinner.

“It’s great to see so many people come out. I’d say it’s been a huge success,” said grillmaster Bill Hamilton, a barbecue teaming with cooking hotdogs before him.

After dinner, the poker run’s prizes were announced. Roger Malette won the $300 first place prize, Julie LeClerc took home the second place $200 prize and Sandra Bennett was announced as the winner of the third place $100 prize.

Sandra McCann won the supplementary 50/50 draw prize of $430. Over 30 door prizes, donated from local business and community members, were also handed out.

“I came out to support the community and enjoy some time with friends,” event attendee Bart Stanley said.

“It’s been such a success that I think we are going to make this an annual event, most likely held on this weekend each year,” Quyon Community Association member Dale MacKechnie said. “I’d like to thank all the volunteers who worked to put this on - without them it wouldn’t have been possible.”

Connor Lalande

Quyon May 27, 2023