L’Île-du-Grand-Calumet Island fishing tournament will raise funds for community sites

Madelaine Methot

Calumet Island July 12, 2023

Groupe L’Île-du-Grand-Calumet is gearing up for its annual fishing tournament in mid-August, the latest in the group’s efforts to invest in the island’s tourist, heritage and cultural sites.

August 1 marks the fifth anniversary of the community organization, founded in 2018 by island residents Phillippe La Salle, his daughter Guylaine, and Mike Lamothe. The group’s mission “is to give love to all sites on the island - tourist, heritage, and cultural sites,” Guylaine La Salle told THE EQUITY.

Guylaine said the group has named its latest round of projects “honour our roots” which encapsulates the mission statement and beginnings of the group itself.

The group’s first project was the improvement of Jean Cadieux Park, located at 92 chemin des Outaouais on the east side of Calumet Island with views of the rivière des Outaouais. Named after the historically famous coureur des bois who traveled the region in late 1600’s, the park is intended as a place for people to visit, sit and take in the sights the Pontiac has to offer.

The group has also invested its resources in the recovery and restoration of the Old Cemetery Ste-Anne in Montée Monseigneur Martel, where construction has already begun with the installation of a pathway and gravel base at the site. Nearly 2,000 names of those who were buried there have been recovered, and the group is now seeking the public’s help with correcting and making any additions to the list. The goal is for the names to be transferred onto plaques that will be displayed in a future-installed gazebo and seating area at the site.

Groupe L’Île-du-Grand-Calumet runs two major events annually to raise funds for projects, a treasure hunt on the second Saturday of June and a fishing tournament on the second Saturday of August. Past events have been a huge success, with a total of 452 confirmed attendees and almost $3,000 in prize money awarded at these events to date. Since its creation, the group has invested more than $34,000 in projects that fulfill its mission in the municipality of L’Île-du-Grand-Calumet.

The group is gearing up now for its fifth annual fishing tournament to be held on August 12. There will be three age ranges for the competition, children 0 - 12, teens 13 - 17 and then adults 18+. With trophies, prizes, a 50/50 draw, barbecue and more, it is sure to be a fun-filled day for the whole family.