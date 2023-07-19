Ontario Power Generation updates the Chenaux bridge closures schedule

Connor Lalande

Portage du Fort July 17, 2023

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has updated scheduled dates for its ongoing upgrades to the Limerick Island bridge near the Chenaux Generating Station. Other than the Quyon Ferry, the bridge near the town of Portage du Fort is one of only two that connects the Pontiac region with the Ontario side of the Ottawa River.

“OPG is making upgrades to structures on the bridge to Limerick Island near Chenaux Generating Station to ensure our continued safe operations. To accommodate this work, the bridge will close overnight – 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – on various dates from June to December 2023,” reads OPG’s website.

While subject to change, below are the dates on which OPG says the bridge will be closed:

July 17, 18, 19 and 20.

August 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 23, 24,

28, 29 and 30.

September 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19,

20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

OPG is encouraging the public to check its website regularly for updates.