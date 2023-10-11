Pontiac Farmers’ Market closes after successful season

Glen Hartle Bryson Oct. 7, 2023 The Pontiac Farmers’ Market marked the final day of the 2023 season on Saturday. Over the course of the preceding 22 weeks, the market had been a bastion of community, offering a space where a wide array of produce and products were available and in a somewhat idyllic farm setting. Host Ron Hodgins, of R&R Farms, is delighted with how the season went. “A huge thank you to all of the customers and vendors who came to the market this past year. Without you, there would be no market,” said Hodgins.

