Ski Pontiac Lights It Up

by Glen Hartle Norway Bay Jan. 27, 2024 Ski Pontiac made good on the promise of a night to remember by hosting the first of two Moonlight Ski events on Saturday evening at Astra Estates in Norway Bay. With the allure of trails lit with torches, roaring outdoor fireplaces lined with chairs in which to lounge, live music, a cozy restaurant for pre- or après-ski and mild temperatures, people came out en masse. From the young to the less young, this event had broad appeal and joyful fellowship was evident in every corner. Mark your calendars for their next Moonlight Ski on February 17 or head over to www.skipontiac.ca.

